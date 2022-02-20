Advertisement

RCSO looking for man wanted for aggravated assault

Sheronne Harris is wanted by the Richmond County Sheriff's Office.
By Celeste Springer
Published: Feb. 19, 2022 at 9:27 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office says a 26-year-old man is wanted for aggravated assault.

Sheronne Harris is wanted in reference to the alleged incident, which the sheriff’s office says happened Friday. He was reportedly seen fleeing on foot from the incident, which occurred near the 3100 block of Spicewood Drive.

Harris is considered armed and dangerous.

Tips on the suspect or his whereabouts can be sent to Investigator Terry Bale at (706)821-1454, or the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office at (706)821-1020 or (706)821-1080.

