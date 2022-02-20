DAILY FORECAST | From First Alert Meteorologist Mikel Hannah-Harding

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - We saw a dry Saturday with seasonal highs in the low to mid 60s and sunny skies. It was slightly breezy with winds out of the Your Sunday is looking beautiful weekend is looking dry and sunny with seasonal highs in the mid-60s. Winds may stay between 5-12 mph Saturday, but lighten up some on Sunday. Morning lows will be in the mid-30s on Sunday as well.

Rain chances are back in the forecast by Monday night and we’ll have warmer afternoon temperatures in the 70s. Temperatures get warmer Tuesday with highs in the upper 70s to near 80°. Isolated to scattered showers are possible again Tuesday and lasting through the rest of the workweek. Next week isn’t looking like a washout by any means but we’ll have clouds and rain chances almost every day. Temps look to stay in the 80s for the second half of next week.

