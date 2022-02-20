DAILY FORECAST | From First Alert Meteorologist Mikel Hannah-Harding

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A chilly evening ahead with temperatures falling into the 50s and upper 40s after sunset. Overnight lows will likely be in the 40s by daybreak tomorrow. The first half of your President’s Day is looking dry with highs in the lower 70s. A weakening upper level disturbance will pass to our north tomorrow night giving us the chance for a couple of showers. Clouds associated with that system will keep low temperatures a bit milder with low temperatures Monday night into Tuesday morning in the 50s.

Our big warm up arrives Tuesday, as high pressure shifts to the east of the CSRA drawing in unseasonably warm and moist air from the south. Highs will be in the upper 70s and low 80s with a mixture of clouds and sun.

By Wednesday, a cold front approaches the area; however, it will stall just to our north and linger through Friday, keeping our weather unseasonably warm with a low chance for isolated shower activity Wednesday, Thursday and Friday. During this time, near record highs can be expected with highs in the lower 80s Wednesday and Thursday.

That front will finally clear our area by Saturday, bringing seasonably cooler weather just in time for next weekend. Be sure to keep it here for the latest updates.

