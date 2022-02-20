Daily forecast | From First Alert Meteorologist Chris Still

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Sunday will be a sunny but seasonably cool day, but unseasonably warm weather will be the theme as we head into a new work week.

We can expect plenty of sunshine for your Sunday with afternoon highs in the lower to middle 60s. Winds will be light and from the northeast at around 2 to 7 mph.

The work week will start off on a warmer and dry note with highs reaching into the lower 70s. A weakening upper level disturbance will pass to our north Monday night that could kick off a couple of showers. Clouds associated with that system will keep low temperatures a bit milder with low temperatures Monday night into Tuesday morning around 40 degrees.

The really warm stuff arrives Tuesday, as high pressure, now on top of the area, shifts to the east pulling unseasonably warm air up from the south.

By Wednesday, a cold front approaches the area; however, it will stall just to our north and linger through Friday, keeping our weather unseasonably warm with a small chance of rain Wednesday, Thursday and Friday. During this time, near record highs can be expected with highs in the lower 80s Wednesday and Thursday.

That front will finally clear our area by Saturday, bringing seasonably cooler weather next weekend.

