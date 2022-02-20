Advertisement

Aiken County Juvenile taped to hood of truck, no charges are brought

A nine year old juvenile was taped to the hood of a truck by his father in response to a challenge that he was strong enough to break free, authorities say.
By Sloane O'Cone
Published: Feb. 20, 2022 at 11:55 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Aiken Public Safety received information and a short video clip showing a juvenile taped to the hood of a truck on Saturday night, February 19, around 11:00 pm. ADPS started investigating and found this was the father’s response to a challenge that the 9-year old was strong enough to break free, officials say. The investigation found the truck was never in motion nor was the driver’s seat occupied during the incident. ADPS investigators say, they found no criminal intent nor was the juvenile’s well being in jeopardy.

No charges are being brought in this incident, authorities say.

