Suspect turned himself in, in Aiken County missing-boy case

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Around 9:30 pm on Feb 18th, Rahem Laquan Devoe turned himself in to deputies with out incident. Devoe is currently in the Aiken County Detention Center where he is being headed on charges of Domestic Violence 1st Degree and Kidnapping, according to authorities.

According to an incident report released Thursday by the Aiken County Sheriff’s Office, it all unfolded after the mother went to a Circle K at 5412 Jefferson Davis Highway to get some candy.

The report from deputies details the clash between a mom and a man that led up to the theft of her car with her 6-year-old son inside it.

After she and her son son got back into her car and drove to the other side of the store, she realized Devoe was in the back seat.

Devoe then began to choke her and tell her he was going to kill her, according to the report from deputies.

She was able to get out of the vehicle, but Devoe began hitting her while chasing her away from the vehicle, deputies wrote.

She said Devoe then was able to talk her son into getting into the vehicle, and Devoe jumped into the vehicle and drove off.

The mother said Devoe had a black handgun with him during the altercation and was threatening her with it.

The incident sparked a missing-person alert for the boy, but someone brought him back to the Circle K. The car was also found Tuesday night not far from where it was taken.

