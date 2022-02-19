Advertisement

Suspect turned himself in, in Aiken County missing-boy case

Rahem Laquan Devoe turned himself in to deputies, charged with domestic violence and kidnapping.
Rahem Laquan Devoe turned himself in to deputies, charged with domestic violence and kidnapping.
Rahem Laquan Devoe turned himself in to deputies, charged with domestic violence and kidnapping.(Aiken Co Sheriff's Office)
By Sloane O'Cone
Published: Feb. 19, 2022 at 8:25 AM EST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Around 9:30 pm on Feb 18th, Rahem Laquan Devoe turned himself in to deputies with out incident. Devoe is currently in the Aiken County Detention Center where he is being headed on charges of Domestic Violence 1st Degree and Kidnapping, according to authorities.

According to an incident report released Thursday by the Aiken County Sheriff’s Office, it all unfolded after the mother went to a Circle K at 5412 Jefferson Davis Highway to get some candy.

The report from deputies details the clash between a mom and a man that led up to the theft of her car with her 6-year-old son inside it.

After she and her son son got back into her car and drove to the other side of the store, she realized Devoe was in the back seat.

Devoe then began to choke her and tell her he was going to kill her, according to the report from deputies.

She was able to get out of the vehicle, but Devoe began hitting her while chasing her away from the vehicle, deputies wrote.

She said Devoe then was able to talk her son into getting into the vehicle, and Devoe jumped into the vehicle and drove off.

The mother said Devoe had a black handgun with him during the altercation and was threatening her with it.

The incident sparked a missing-person alert for the boy, but someone brought him back to the Circle K. The car was also found Tuesday night not far from where it was taken.

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crime scene tape
Body found near Murphy Village in Edgefield County
From left: Dana Foster and Alexander Ambrose Carl
‘Please don’t do this’: Details revealed on slain teacher’s last moments
The Aiken County Coroner’s Office is investigating the drowning death of a North Augusta man.
North Augusta 20-year-old man drowns in river
Crime scene tape
Coroner identifies 24-year-old found dead in Edgefield County
File photo
Surging gas prices could hit $7 in some places, expert warns

Latest News

Cheslie Kryst, a Charlotte native, won the Miss USA pageant back in 2019 as Miss North...
Public memorial service held for Cheslie Kryst, Charlotte native and Miss USA 2019
High School Basketball Scores, 2/18
High School Basketball Scores, 2/18
This is a rendering of the College of Science and Mathematics building on the Augusta...
Parking solution coming soon for Augusta University’s campus
AU parking
AU students speak on major parking issue