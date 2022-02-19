The South Carolina DNR looks for your help tracking birds

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - If you’ve ever walked a public trail in the area, there’s a chance you’ve passed by a woodcock bird.

These birds call the two-state home during certain times of the year. The South Carolina DNR wants you to be on the lookout for them.

S.C. DNR has partnered with the Eastern Woodcock Migration study, and if you’re going to be hiking or hunting around the CSRA, they need your help.

The Eastern Woodcock Migration Research Cooperative is an international collaborative focused on studying woodcock migration.

Woodcocks are captured for the study, tagged with a special monofilament transmitter, and then released back in the wild to track their migration during the year.

“When that bird is flying, it is picked up by an Argo satellite, and we can track them. It was amazing to see that little stubby winged bird fly 500 miles in one night, and you’re just thinking how is that possible,” said Michael Hook, SCDNR program coordinator.

SCDNR wants to know if you see any woodcock nests or female woodcocks protecting nests while you’re out in the woods the next few months.

“When I say a woodcock nest, there is not much to their nest. It is just a depression in the ground with three or four little eggs. That’s it,” he said.

Woodcock can be tough to see in thick cover, but they can frequently be found in river bottoms and near creeks.

If you do find a nest or a female woodcock luring you away from her nest, call DNR and give them the GPS coordinates. DNR will then send someone out to try and capture the bird so it can be tagged and monitored.

They located 12 nesting sites last year and hope to find more this year. DNR says you can even help them catch and tag the bird if you’re interested.

“We don’t know anything about these birds. Are they nesting here in South Carolina, getting the chicks to a certain age and going back up north and renesting, or are they nesting here and staying here all summer. We don’t have a clue, so it’s part of the project of figuring out what these birds are doing,” he said.

For more information, visit S.C. DNR.

