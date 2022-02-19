‘Put me into a numbness’: Friend remembers the legacy of murdered Aiken County teacher

AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Tragedy struck earlier this week when a Byrd Elementary School teacher, Dana Foster, was killed in her Graniteville home.

The shock of that weighs heavy, but the legacy she left behind is even bigger.

Not only was she a mentor to her students, but she also gave back to her community.

“I got the call from her son, Zachary Foster, the following morning giving me the news that shocked me and put me into a numbness,” said Curtis Jenkins, Director of Warriors House.

For Jones, Foster was like a sister.

“She would chastise me and tell me I was right or wrong, you know, that grew to a deep love,” he said.

A deep love that started in 2006, when she joined the Aiken Warrior’s basketball team. At first, to get her son Zachary involved with basketball, but her love for the community grew to turn the warriors into a nonprofit. It’s something that’s put around 30 kids in college. She even kept her teaching hat on the court. She made sure all the players maintained at least a ‘C’ average.

“I see you got a low test grade.’ ‘come on in?’ ‘No, you can’t get on the basketball floor.’ You have to get your grades back up before we get you on the floor,” said Jenkins.

Being a USC Aiken alum, Foster also worked clocks and refereed during tournaments at the Convocation Center.

She didn’t miss a single practice, only taking time for herself after the death of her husband.

The Foster family was working to start a scholarship program in the name of Dana’s late husband, Scotty Foster. They’re now considering something that honors them both.

“I called and said ‘hey, you know, are you ready?’ And her statement was ‘ready? I was waiting on you,” he said.

