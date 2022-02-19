Advertisement

‘Put me into a numbness’: Friend remembers the legacy of murdered Aiken County teacher

By Craig Allison
Published: Feb. 18, 2022 at 11:20 PM EST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Tragedy struck earlier this week when a Byrd Elementary School teacher, Dana Foster, was killed in her Graniteville home.

The shock of that weighs heavy, but the legacy she left behind is even bigger.

Not only was she a mentor to her students, but she also gave back to her community.

“I got the call from her son, Zachary Foster, the following morning giving me the news that shocked me and put me into a numbness,” said Curtis Jenkins, Director of Warriors House.

For Jones, Foster was like a sister.

“She would chastise me and tell me I was right or wrong, you know, that grew to a deep love,” he said.

MORE | ‘Please don’t do this’: Details revealed on slain teacher’s last moments

A deep love that started in 2006, when she joined the Aiken Warrior’s basketball team. At first, to get her son Zachary involved with basketball, but her love for the community grew to turn the warriors into a nonprofit. It’s something that’s put around 30 kids in college. She even kept her teaching hat on the court. She made sure all the players maintained at least a ‘C’ average.

“I see you got a low test grade.’ ‘come on in?’ ‘No, you can’t get on the basketball floor.’ You have to get your grades back up before we get you on the floor,” said Jenkins.

Being a USC Aiken alum, Foster also worked clocks and refereed during tournaments at the Convocation Center.

She didn’t miss a single practice, only taking time for herself after the death of her husband.

The Foster family was working to start a scholarship program in the name of Dana’s late husband, Scotty Foster. They’re now considering something that honors them both.

“I called and said ‘hey, you know, are you ready?’ And her statement was ‘ready? I was waiting on you,” he said.

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

From left: Dana Foster and Alexander Ambrose Carl
‘Please don’t do this’: Details revealed on slain teacher’s last moments
Crime scene tape
Body found near Murphy Village in Edgefield County
Broad Street
Major changes coming to Broad Street in downtown Augusta
Deputies are responding to a call of an 18-wheeler fully engulfed in flames on Interstate 20...
18-wheeler fire causes traffic backup on I-20 westbound
Crime scene tape
Coroner identifies 24-year-old found dead in Edgefield County

Latest News

Cheslie Kryst, a Charlotte native, won the Miss USA pageant back in 2019 as Miss North...
Public memorial service held for Cheslie Kryst, Charlotte native and Miss USA 2019
High School Basketball Scores, 2/18
High School Basketball Scores, 2/18
This is a rendering of the College of Science and Mathematics building on the Augusta...
Parking solution coming soon for Augusta University’s campus
AU parking
AU students speak on major parking issue