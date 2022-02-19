Advertisement

Parking solution coming soon for Augusta University’s campus

By Maria Sellers
Published: Feb. 18, 2022 at 11:26 PM EST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The parking issues at Augusta University have been going on for years.

Students have a hard time finding somewhere to park, and some find a spot before they end up walking half a mile. University officials say there’s a solution in the works.

Nathan Galloway is a first-year physical therapy student at Augusta University. He says getting to and from class is time-consuming.

“It’s usually about a ten-minute walk. Maybe somewhere right around like a quarter-mile to a half-mile, and that’s if you can get one of the better parking spots,” said Galloway.

MORE | Regents to name chancellor over AU, other Ga. universities

Not only is it time-consuming it can also be challenging,

“They have crossing guards to help us out in the mornings, but we still always run the risk of getting held up by a passing train or regular morning traffic,” he said.

Since 2019 leaders at AU have been working on a plan to help with growth, but the pandemic put off those plans.

“It took a full 18 months before we could really start the conversation with the system office, and we were able to start it, and then at the February board meeting we received approval for the project,” said Dale Hartenburg, AVP for campus services, Augusta University.

That project is a 5-story parking deck at Wrightsboro Road and 15th with around 1,300 spaces.

MORE | University Hospital changes signs ahead of transition to Piedmont

“It is about a 25 percent increase in our capacity on the health sciences campus, so we’re going from having roughly 3,500 spaces on the health science campus to well over 4,000 almost 5,000 spaces,” he said

It’s a $36 million project. Allowing convenience for students and staff. He says it will also help keep AU parking from spilling over into nearby neighborhoods. The university expects to break ground on the project in the late fall of 2022. The deck is expected to open by the end of 2023 or early 2024.

“If your day starts a little late for some reason and you’re 15 minutes behind in your schedule. On the AU campus, that means parking lots can fill up, so your routine becomes disjointed,” said Hartenburg.

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

From left: Dana Foster and Alexander Ambrose Carl
‘Please don’t do this’: Details revealed on slain teacher’s last moments
Crime scene tape
Body found near Murphy Village in Edgefield County
Broad Street
Major changes coming to Broad Street in downtown Augusta
Deputies are responding to a call of an 18-wheeler fully engulfed in flames on Interstate 20...
18-wheeler fire causes traffic backup on I-20 westbound
Crime scene tape
Coroner identifies 24-year-old found dead in Edgefield County

Latest News

Cheslie Kryst, a Charlotte native, won the Miss USA pageant back in 2019 as Miss North...
Public memorial service held for Cheslie Kryst, Charlotte native and Miss USA 2019
High School Basketball Scores, 2/18
High School Basketball Scores, 2/18
AU parking
AU students speak on major parking issue
Dana Foster
‘Put me into a numbness’: Friend remembers the legacy of murdered Aiken County teacher