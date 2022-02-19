Parking solution coming soon for Augusta University’s campus

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The parking issues at Augusta University have been going on for years.

Students have a hard time finding somewhere to park, and some find a spot before they end up walking half a mile. University officials say there’s a solution in the works.

Nathan Galloway is a first-year physical therapy student at Augusta University. He says getting to and from class is time-consuming.

“It’s usually about a ten-minute walk. Maybe somewhere right around like a quarter-mile to a half-mile, and that’s if you can get one of the better parking spots,” said Galloway.

Not only is it time-consuming it can also be challenging,

“They have crossing guards to help us out in the mornings, but we still always run the risk of getting held up by a passing train or regular morning traffic,” he said.

Since 2019 leaders at AU have been working on a plan to help with growth, but the pandemic put off those plans.

“It took a full 18 months before we could really start the conversation with the system office, and we were able to start it, and then at the February board meeting we received approval for the project,” said Dale Hartenburg, AVP for campus services, Augusta University.

That project is a 5-story parking deck at Wrightsboro Road and 15th with around 1,300 spaces.

“It is about a 25 percent increase in our capacity on the health sciences campus, so we’re going from having roughly 3,500 spaces on the health science campus to well over 4,000 almost 5,000 spaces,” he said

It’s a $36 million project. Allowing convenience for students and staff. He says it will also help keep AU parking from spilling over into nearby neighborhoods. The university expects to break ground on the project in the late fall of 2022. The deck is expected to open by the end of 2023 or early 2024.

“If your day starts a little late for some reason and you’re 15 minutes behind in your schedule. On the AU campus, that means parking lots can fill up, so your routine becomes disjointed,” said Hartenburg.

