Daily forecast | From First Alert Meteorologist Chris Still

AUGUSTA, GA. (WRDW/WAGT) - The weekend is looking dry and sunny with seasonal highs in the lower to middle 60s. It will be on the breezy side as well with winds from the northwest at 8 to 13 mph with a few 15 to 20 mph gusts possible. Sunday will be the cooler of the two days with morning lows in the upper 20s to lower 30s and afternoon highs slightly below the average high of 64 degrees on this date.

Rain chances and temperatures will be on the rise headed into the new work week, as winds shift to the southeast ahead of a storm system that will move into the region and camp out for several days. Temperatures will get a little warmer each day with highs near 70 Monday and upper 70s by Tuesday and Wednesday. With added moisture and cloud cover, overnight lows will be above average as well with morning lows in the lower 40s Monday, warming to near 60 Wednesday morning.

Rain chances will hold in the 30 to 40 percent range Thursday and Friday with highs remaining warm in the 70s and lows very warm for this time of year in the upper 50s to 60.

