AIKEN COUNTY, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Crews are working an apparent car fire on I-20 eastbound near Exit 5.

A News 12 reporter is on the scene and says one lane of traffic is still open, and responders from Aiken County and Graniteville are on scene.

We are working to get more details on the scene from law enforcement.

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.