Waynesboro near-kidnapping: Parents call for more action

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The new body-cam video reveals more details on what a Waynesboro mom calls a near-kidnapping.

Right now, the District Attorney’s Office is deciding whether a man should face charges for allegedly trying to take a 7-year-old girl from a local gas station.

Officers Ronald Bartlett and Gregg Stroud were arresting the child’s father for disorderly conduct when a man got the girl out of her dad’s truck and put her in his car.

Bartlett is now suspended for letting the man leave without asking for his ID.

The family says this one suspension is not enough.

We’ve shown you Bartlett’s body-cam now we’re getting a look at Stroud’s. He’s not facing any disciplinary action because of the investigation.

The Hendrix’s say they’re not giving up until both officers are fired.

“She not her normal jovial self, her happy-go-lucky bubbly self,” said Chundra and Sam Hendrix, parents.

The outcome of the three-week investigation is not what they hoped for.

“How can you say one officer is reprimanded and not the other when neither asked for identification,” they said. “Both failed my child.”

Stroud’s body cam tells a similar story as Bartlett’s. The footage starts as Bartlett is handcuffing Mr. Hendrix, and Stroud is digging through his folder of files on the ground. This is the first time we see the unknown man. He says something unrecognizable.

Stroud: “Okay, at this point, you’re under arrest, and you’re causing a scene to your child.”

Hendrix: “You got my child; you’re fixing to leave my child.”

Bartlett: “We’re not gonna leave your child.”

Fast forward as they place Mr. Hendrix in the police car, you can hear the girl screaming as he says his wife is coming.

“I don’t wanna go,” says the child.

Stroud walks by Bartlett to his right, and his left is the man opening the passenger side door of the truck where the girl is. He goes into the store to get witness statements.

From inside of the police car, Mr. Hendrix says: “Where’s my god**** child?”

Stroud walks over to ask the man if he knows the child. He then asks the girl if she’s okay; she shakes her head no. Minutes later, Mrs. Hendrix arrives to get her.

As Mrs. Hendrix is talking to her husband through the window, he tells her they let a man take their daughter.

Mrs. Hendrix: “Y’all couldn’t just leave her in the car until I got here?”

Bartlett: I didn’t know he actually put her in the car until I came back outside.”

Stroud: “We had no idea. We stopped him.”

The Hendrix’s say both officers need to be fired, and they won’t stop until that happens.

The Hendrix’s will plead their case to the City Council on Monday. They tell us they’re already in talks with legal counsel for the next steps too.

The Waynesboro police department forwarded the case files to the District Attorney’s Office for recommendation on charges for the unknown man. His office says they received the files Monday, and they are under review. The office cannot make any comments until it is done.

“For them, they feel as though they’ve given us the answers, but we’re not done. My child will get justice,” said the Hedrix’s.

