WATCH LIVE: Ossoff visits Augusta to inspect VA hospital

By Staff
Published: Feb. 18, 2022 at 12:03 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Sen. Jon Ossoff visited Augusta on Friday to inspect the Charlie Norwood Veterans Affairs Medical Center.

The Georgia Democrat said he’d meet with local Department of Veterans Affairs leadership and veterans to brief them on his work in Congress to improve access and care for veterans and their families, according to his staff.

Ossoff’s staff said he is working to pass several key pieces of legislation to ensure veterans and their families receive quality care, including:

Ossoff previously secured $1.6 million in construction grants for veterans homes in Augusta and Milledgeville.

