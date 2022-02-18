Public memorial service happening Friday for Cheslie Kryst, Charlotte native and Miss USA 2019

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A public memorial service is taking place Friday for Cheslie Kryst, an accomplished Charlotte native who earned the title of Miss USA 2019 and was an attorney and EXTRA correspondent.

Kryst died Jan. 30 at age 30.

Her family will host a public celebration of life at 6:30 p.m. Friday, Feb. 18, at Elevation Blakeney, 8835 Blakeney Professional Drive, Charlotte. The public is welcome to attend.

The celebration will also be live-streamed, with the link available closer to the date of the service.

The family will observe a private, invitation-only celebration prior to the public celebration, as they continue to ask the public to respect their privacy during this time.

WBTV will stream services beginning at 6:30 p.m. Friday on the WBTV News app for Roku, Amazon Fire, and Apple TV and will continue coverage in full on the WBTV News Facebook page.

