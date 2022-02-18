Advertisement

Preschooler’s tip helps police locate missing man with Alzheimer’s

Officers pose with Ezekiel, a preschooler whose tip helped police locate a missing man with...
Officers pose with Ezekiel, a preschooler whose tip helped police locate a missing man with Alzheimer's disease.(Fayetteville Police Department)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Feb. 18, 2022 at 12:00 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - A preschool student in Arkansas helped police locate a man with Alzheimer’s disease Wednesday.

Police in Fayetteville were searching for 65-year-old Tony Joab, a man with Alzheimer’s who left his home on foot in the morning and never returned. Officers knocked on doors in the area, hoping for any small tips or sightings of Joab. The area was getting dark, rainy, and officers were “running out of options,” they said.

Fayetteville police officers surprised Ezekiel the next day at school to say thank you.
Fayetteville police officers surprised Ezekiel the next day at school to say thank you.(Fayetteville Police Department)

When they knocked on his door, preschool student Ezekiel told officers he saw Joab walking through the woods during his recess at school earlier in the day.

With Ezekiel’s tip, officers started a search of that area of the woods and found Joab.

Police were searching for Tony Joab, a 65-year-old with Alzheimer's disease.
Police were searching for Tony Joab, a 65-year-old with Alzheimer's disease.(Fayetteville Police Department)

The following day, the police department thanked Ezekiel by surprising him at school. Officers credit Ezekiel for providing the “sole tip” that helped find Joab.

Ezekiel’s parents credit the officers who came to their door for not dismissing their son’s tip.

A police officer thanks Ezekiel for his helpful tip.
A police officer thanks Ezekiel for his helpful tip.(Fayetteville Police Department)

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

From left: Dana Foster and Alexander Ambrose Carl
‘Please don’t do this’: Details revealed on slain teacher’s last moments
Crime scene tape
Body found near Murphy Village in Edgefield County
Broad Street
Major changes coming to Broad Street in downtown Augusta
Deputies are responding to a call of an 18-wheeler fully engulfed in flames on Interstate 20...
18-wheeler fire causes traffic backup on I-20 westbound
Rahem Laquan Devoe
Cops share more about Aiken County missing-boy case

Latest News

FILE - In this screen grab from video, former Brooklyn Center Police Officer Kim Potter stands...
LIVE: Judge sentences ex-Minnesota cop who killed Daunte Wright to 2 years
Police officers are looking for 80-year-old Myrna Longshore.
Orangeburg woman reported missing since Thursday
Cynthia Perkins
Former teacher sentenced after admitting to sex crimes, giving students tainted cupcakes
From left: Surveillance photo from robbery and Mauriquez Tyjuan Mitchell
Do you recognize this Columbia County armed robbery suspect?