Advertisement

Police: Student brought gun to SC elementary school to ‘shoot zombies’

South Carolina authorities have arrested an Upstate man after they say his grandson found a gun...
South Carolina authorities have arrested an Upstate man after they say his grandson found a gun at his home then brought it to an elementary school to “shoot zombies.”
By Ray Rivera
Published: Feb. 18, 2022 at 3:39 PM EST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAURENS COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - South Carolina authorities have arrested an Upstate man after they say his grandson found a gun at his home then brought it to his elementary school to “shoot zombies.”

The Laurens Police Department arrested Kalim Abdul Alawajid who has been charged with unlawful conduct towards a child.

Police said the incident happened around 7:50 a.m. on Friday at the Laurens Elementary School when a school employee saw a small, loaded gun on the seat of a student’s desk. The employee then contacted school administration and a school resource officer who took the gun into his possession.

According to investigators, it was learned that the student found the gun at his grandfather’s home. The grandfather was identified as Alawajid who is expected to have a bond hearing on Saturday.

Police said that the student bringing the weapon to school had “nothing to do with a threat.”

“He wanted to shoot zombies at school,” said a detective with the Laurens Police Department during a Friday afternoon press conference.

District officials said the student was removed from the school and a discipline hearing process will be taking place.

The Laurens Police Department arrested Kalim Abdul Alawajid who has been charged with unlawful...
The Laurens Police Department arrested Kalim Abdul Alawajid who has been charged with unlawful conduct towards a child.(Laurens Police Department)

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

From left: Dana Foster and Alexander Ambrose Carl
‘Please don’t do this’: Details revealed on slain teacher’s last moments
Crime scene tape
Body found near Murphy Village in Edgefield County
Broad Street
Major changes coming to Broad Street in downtown Augusta
Deputies are responding to a call of an 18-wheeler fully engulfed in flames on Interstate 20...
18-wheeler fire causes traffic backup on I-20 westbound
Rahem Laquan Devoe
Cops share more about Aiken County missing-boy case

Latest News

Impact of black churches in Augusta
Impact of black churches in Augusta
State Sen. Harold Jones, D-Augusta
Local officials slam Ga. lawmakers’ override of redistricting plans
Reward offered in $100,000 heist from Georgia gold mine
Ossoff
Watch: Scenes from Ossoff's visit to Charlie Norwood