Orangeburg woman reported missing since Thursday
Published: Feb. 18, 2022 at 11:57 AM EST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - A woman from Orangeburg, South Carolina wen missing Thursday, officials say.
80-year-old Myrna Longshore was last seen around 5:30 p.m. on Feb. 17, in the Clarendon Street area.
She is 5′5″ tall, weighs about 98 pounds, and has greying hair. She was last seen wearing a camouflage jacket, blue jeans, and brown boots.
Officials say she has also been diagnosed with dementia.
Please contact the Orangeburg Department of Public Safety at 803-534-2812 or 911 if you see her.
Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.