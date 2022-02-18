Orangeburg woman reported missing since Thursday

ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - A woman from Orangeburg, South Carolina wen missing Thursday, officials say.

80-year-old Myrna Longshore was last seen around 5:30 p.m. on Feb. 17, in the Clarendon Street area.

She is 5′5″ tall, weighs about 98 pounds, and has greying hair. She was last seen wearing a camouflage jacket, blue jeans, and brown boots.

Officials say she has also been diagnosed with dementia.

Please contact the Orangeburg Department of Public Safety at 803-534-2812 or 911 if you see her.

