Advertisement

Orangeburg woman reported missing since Thursday

Police officers are looking for 80-year-old Myrna Longshore.
Police officers are looking for 80-year-old Myrna Longshore.(Source: The Orangeburg Department of Public Safety)
By Staff
Published: Feb. 18, 2022 at 11:57 AM EST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - A woman from Orangeburg, South Carolina wen missing Thursday, officials say.

80-year-old Myrna Longshore was last seen around 5:30 p.m. on Feb. 17, in the Clarendon Street area.

She is 5′5″ tall, weighs about 98 pounds, and has greying hair. She was last seen wearing a camouflage jacket, blue jeans, and brown boots.

Officials say she has also been diagnosed with dementia.

Please contact the Orangeburg Department of Public Safety at 803-534-2812 or 911 if you see her.

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

From left: Dana Foster and Alexander Ambrose Carl
‘Please don’t do this’: Details revealed on slain teacher’s last moments
Crime scene tape
Body found near Murphy Village in Edgefield County
Broad Street
Major changes coming to Broad Street in downtown Augusta
Deputies are responding to a call of an 18-wheeler fully engulfed in flames on Interstate 20...
18-wheeler fire causes traffic backup on I-20 westbound
Rahem Laquan Devoe
Cops share more about Aiken County missing-boy case

Latest News

From left: Surveillance photo from robbery and Mauriquez Tyjuan Mitchell
Do you recognize this Columbia County armed robbery suspect?
The crash claimed the life of Colby Foster, 28, of Minden, La.
One dead in collision with dump trunk in Orangeburg County
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
See how many pothole complaints are filed in South Carolina
Georgia is breaking records in early voting,
Ga. lawmakers override local redistricting plans; now Kemp will decide