One dead in collision with dump trunk in Orangeburg County

ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - One person is dead after a fatal crash between a car and dump truck in Orangeburg County.

According to Lance Cpl. Tyler Tidwell, the accident happened at 8:21 a.m. on Whittaker Parkway near Atlantic Avenue.

A driver in a 2013 Chevy Spark was driving south on Whittaker Parkway. For reasons unknown at this time, the car swerved left and across the centerline of the road. The car then struck the sidewalk and swerved back onto the road, colliding with a dump trunk.

The driver of the Chevy Spark was pronounced dead. We are working to identify the driver killed in the crash.

Tidwell says the driver of the dump truck, 60-year-old Walter Strickland of Saint Matthews, South Carolina, was not injured.

