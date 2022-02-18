Advertisement

‘Not just for the spiritual engagement but also the community aspect’

By Clare Allen
Published: Feb. 18, 2022 at 5:00 PM EST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Churches are finally opening their doors and filling up pews for in-person service. For the Black community, it’s a welcome sight, especially during Black History Month.

We went to see how the pandemic has been impacting a significant Black church in Augusta.

“The Black church has always been the epicenter of Black life in America,” said Corey Rodgers, historian for Lucy Laney Museum for Black history.

Dating back to the 1800s, the history of the Black church in Augusta has always played a unique role.

MORE | Black business owners in CSRA prepare the next generation

“One of the hallmarks of coming to church is not just for the spiritual engagement but also the community aspect,” he said.

Rev. Dr. Charles Goodman Jr., senior pastor, Tabernacle Baptist Church said: “The gospel is holistic for us spiritually, but it is also holistic for us in every other area in our life. I think the Black church epitomizes that.”

One pillar of Black history sits right in the heart of Laney Walker. Tabernacle Baptist Church was founded in 1885 by Rev. CT Walker.

“Tabernacle, as envisioned by Rev. CT Walker, was the centerpiece of that community,” said Rodgers.

MORE | Local youths, deputies look to fix relationships with one another

When the pandemic hit, churches had to pivot virtual services, which took a toll.

Goodman said: “It was difficult for all churches but especially even for us in the Black community simply because of how the strength of how our church represents not just a place to come to worship but as a family reunion.”

Goodman says being back in person makes his congregation even stronger. “This next normal is going to take the same passion same enthusiasm, so we are ready to do our part to kind of uplift our city and beyond,” he said.

Black History Events on Feb. 19

  • Aiken Black History Parade starts on Florence Street at 2 p.m.
  • Augusta University is crowning its homecoming king and queen during the men’s basketball game at 3:30 p.m.

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

From left: Dana Foster and Alexander Ambrose Carl
‘Please don’t do this’: Details revealed on slain teacher’s last moments
Crime scene tape
Body found near Murphy Village in Edgefield County
Broad Street
Major changes coming to Broad Street in downtown Augusta
Deputies are responding to a call of an 18-wheeler fully engulfed in flames on Interstate 20...
18-wheeler fire causes traffic backup on I-20 westbound
Rahem Laquan Devoe
Cops share more about Aiken County missing-boy case

Latest News

Classroom generic
Columbia County schools release COVID stats for week
Impact of black churches in Augusta
Impact of black churches in Augusta
South Carolina authorities have arrested an Upstate man after they say his grandson found a gun...
Police: Student brought gun to SC elementary school to ‘shoot zombies’
State Sen. Harold Jones, D-Augusta
Local officials slam Ga. lawmakers’ override of redistricting plans