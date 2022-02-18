AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Churches are finally opening their doors and filling up pews for in-person service. For the Black community, it’s a welcome sight, especially during Black History Month.

We went to see how the pandemic has been impacting a significant Black church in Augusta.

“The Black church has always been the epicenter of Black life in America,” said Corey Rodgers, historian for Lucy Laney Museum for Black history.

Dating back to the 1800s, the history of the Black church in Augusta has always played a unique role.

“One of the hallmarks of coming to church is not just for the spiritual engagement but also the community aspect,” he said.

Rev. Dr. Charles Goodman Jr., senior pastor, Tabernacle Baptist Church said: “The gospel is holistic for us spiritually, but it is also holistic for us in every other area in our life. I think the Black church epitomizes that.”

One pillar of Black history sits right in the heart of Laney Walker. Tabernacle Baptist Church was founded in 1885 by Rev. CT Walker.

“Tabernacle, as envisioned by Rev. CT Walker, was the centerpiece of that community,” said Rodgers.

When the pandemic hit, churches had to pivot virtual services, which took a toll.

Goodman said: “It was difficult for all churches but especially even for us in the Black community simply because of how the strength of how our church represents not just a place to come to worship but as a family reunion.”

Goodman says being back in person makes his congregation even stronger. “This next normal is going to take the same passion same enthusiasm, so we are ready to do our part to kind of uplift our city and beyond,” he said.

Black History Events on Feb. 19

Aiken Black History Parade starts on Florence Street at 2 p.m.

Augusta University is crowning its homecoming king and queen during the men’s basketball game at 3:30 p.m.

