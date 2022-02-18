Advertisement

Moms fight through formula recalls, shortages

By Celeste Springer
Published: Feb. 18, 2022 at 6:59 PM EST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The ‘Abbott’ brand has a recall underway for three baby formulas

  • Elocare
  • Similac
  • Alimentum

All powder formulas manufactured at the same plant in Michigan with expiration dates after March 31.

The new recalls, on top of a nationwide shortage of formula, have parents scrambling to find a replacement.

We talked to moms here at home, exhausting every resource to make sure their baby is fed.

MORE | Baby formula shortage has some families scrambling

“I was in a panic. I don’t have anyone to get more formula,” said Christina Horrocks, local mom.

Horrocks’s husband is deployed, so hunting down formula at the store is all up to her. She stocked up, and now it’s gone to waste

“I have a bunch of cans that cost $40 each that I can’t even use,” she said.

The price tag is a headache, but the news Thursday night, a heart attack.

“I saw that recall notice, and I had just fed her a bottle. I’m thinking, what if something happens now?”

Thankfully doctors tell us she likely doesn’t have a lot to worry about.

MORE | 13-month-old recovers from COVID after fighting for his life on heart-lung machine

“Their children are safe. We’ve had no positive evidence that this has infected a single child in this country. There are 4 million children who are in formula-taking age, and not one of them has been proven to have gotten this from a formula,” said Dr. David Allen, a pediatrician at North Augusta Pediatrics.

Horrock says there’s been a frustration for months after shortages of the brand she relies on.

“The entire time I’ve had her, I’ve had to worry about having enough supply,” she said.

She says she’s even reached out to the brand herself, but pediatricians tell us if you can’t find what you need, feel free to reach out to them instead.

Allen said: “Their pediatrician is going to get them in touch with someone that will help them find their formula.”

To check if your baby’s formula is a part of the recall, visit Abbott.com.

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

From left: Dana Foster and Alexander Ambrose Carl
‘Please don’t do this’: Details revealed on slain teacher’s last moments
Crime scene tape
Body found near Murphy Village in Edgefield County
Broad Street
Major changes coming to Broad Street in downtown Augusta
Deputies are responding to a call of an 18-wheeler fully engulfed in flames on Interstate 20...
18-wheeler fire causes traffic backup on I-20 westbound
Rahem Laquan Devoe
Cops share more about Aiken County missing-boy case

Latest News

bird
The South Carolina DNR looks for your help tracking birds
bird
S.C. DNR looks for help tracking birds
Cheslie Kryst, a Charlotte native, won the Miss USA pageant back in 2019 as Miss North...
LIVE: Public memorial service underway for Cheslie Kryst, Charlotte native and Miss USA 2019
Joelle Curry
Local 4-year-old overcomes odds on road to recovery