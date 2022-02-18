Moms fight through formula recalls, shortages

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The ‘Abbott’ brand has a recall underway for three baby formulas

Elocare

Similac

Alimentum

All powder formulas manufactured at the same plant in Michigan with expiration dates after March 31.

The new recalls, on top of a nationwide shortage of formula, have parents scrambling to find a replacement.

We talked to moms here at home, exhausting every resource to make sure their baby is fed.

“I was in a panic. I don’t have anyone to get more formula,” said Christina Horrocks, local mom.

Horrocks’s husband is deployed, so hunting down formula at the store is all up to her. She stocked up, and now it’s gone to waste

“I have a bunch of cans that cost $40 each that I can’t even use,” she said.

The price tag is a headache, but the news Thursday night, a heart attack.

“I saw that recall notice, and I had just fed her a bottle. I’m thinking, what if something happens now?”

Thankfully doctors tell us she likely doesn’t have a lot to worry about.

“Their children are safe. We’ve had no positive evidence that this has infected a single child in this country. There are 4 million children who are in formula-taking age, and not one of them has been proven to have gotten this from a formula,” said Dr. David Allen, a pediatrician at North Augusta Pediatrics.

Horrock says there’s been a frustration for months after shortages of the brand she relies on.

“The entire time I’ve had her, I’ve had to worry about having enough supply,” she said.

She says she’s even reached out to the brand herself, but pediatricians tell us if you can’t find what you need, feel free to reach out to them instead.

Allen said: “Their pediatrician is going to get them in touch with someone that will help them find their formula.”

To check if your baby’s formula is a part of the recall, visit Abbott.com.

