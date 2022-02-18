Local officials slam Ga. lawmakers’ override of redistricting plans

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Some local officials are infuriated over Republicans’ decision in the state Legislature to override the local plans for redistricting.

“This decision is a total disregard of local control and Georgia’s longstanding tradition of respecting Home Rule,” said state Sen. Harold Jones.

Last week, he railed against his GOP colleagues’ bid to overturn local decisions on the boundaries of districts represented by each member of the Augusta Commission and Richmond County Board of Education.

But Georgia Republicans pushed through their changes Thursday at the state Capitol in Atlanta. The fate of the redistricting is now in Republican Gov. Brian Kemp’s hands to approve or veto.

“Whether persons agree or disagree with the maps that were originally approved, all persons must agree that this disregard of the democratic process should not be tolerated,” Jones said Friday in a statement. “The actions by the Senate and House will cause unnecessary litigation, but more importantly will cause unnecessary distrust among our citizens and elected officials.”

State Sen. Harold Jones, D-Augusta (Georgia Senate)

Every 10 years after the federal census, districts must be redrawn at all levels from school board to U.S. House of Representatives to ensure that each one has the same population of others of its type.

In Richmond County, local officials spent the past several months drawing up a plan for redistricting and sent it to the General Assembly for approval.

Instead, lawmakers in Atlanta redrew those districts.

Jones and some other local officials believe the changes will be challenged in court on the grounds they violate the Voting Rights Act by diluting the influence of Black voters.

Among those affected by the change is A.K. Hasan, a Richmond County Board of Education member who was running for the District 6 seat on the Augusta Commission.

The lawmakers’ redrawn maps remove his home from District 6. That’s a problem because officials must live in the district they run in and in turn represent.

He said the redistricting override is meant to “dilute black voting strength, and stop groundbreaking black leadership in Augusta-Richmond County.”

A.K. Hasan (WRDW)

“The enemies of black leadership in Georgia made an egregious error,” Hasan said Friday in a statement. “Their plan to remove my residence and subsequently me from District 6 passed the Georgia legislature. How important must my leadership be to Augusta-Richmond County that the enemies of black leadership passed a bill for the governor to sign into law to deny me, the privilege to continue serving the voters of district 6 as their duly elected leader of choice?”

Augusta Commission member Alvin Mason, who represents District 4, said he was “extremely disappointed, but not surprised” at the actions in the Legislature.

He blamed “insistence” by the Summerville and Forest Hills neighborhoods, which he described as predominantly white, “on not being represented by a person of color, despite their physical location remaining intact.”

“The Census data showed District 3 gaining the most growth over the past 10 years. Much of that growth was in the Black population, effectively turning District 3 Majority Black,” Mason said. “However, the maps that were redrawn has now kept the majority population in District 3 white, and Summerville and Forest Hills intact, while the Majority in the remaining Districts have been turned upside down.”

He said: “We must continue to advocate for equality and our voices and our rights should not be silenced by the privileged.”

Jones called on Kemp to veto the changes approved by the Legislature.

“Time is of the essence,” Jones said, “but his veto is necessary to protect the democratic process and allow Augusta to continue to move forward in a positive manner without unnecessary distractions which impede our growth.”

