Local 4-year-old overcomes odds on road to recovery

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - In 2020, 4-year-old Joelle Curry from Evans was accidentally shot by her brother.

Doctors didn’t expect her to survive. Then they said she may never walk again. However, she’s proving them wrong.

She’s her mother’s ‘miracle child.’ Doctors say it’s a miracle Curry is able to walk.

“When she said ‘I’m walking’, it was the most magical experience for all of us, and it’s why we do what we do,” said Alyssa Bryant, physical therapist, Children’s Hospital of Georgia.

Bryant has been working in stride with Curry since the beginning. Her physical therapists say she will always need assistance when she’s walking, but the sky is the limit for her.

Her spunky attitude has touched everyone.

“She very quickly became everyone’s little sweetheart down in the ICU,” she said.

Curry’s mom, Stephanie Thomas, has been by her side every step of the way.

“We’ve made it this far. She is a miracle child,” said Thomas.

Her family is still recovering from the day of the accident.

“I could have been one of those that had to bury their child. I always say the guardian angels were watching over here,” said Thomas.

Gregory Thomas, a close family friend, helped resuscitate Curry. He knew she was the strongest little girl he’d ever seen.

“Just coming here and seeing her do this is confirmation that God is doing something special,” he said.

It’s not just a miracle for Curry, she’s also inspiring change in her family.

Thomas said: “She gives you a spunk to your life to be the best version of yourself that you can be. She overcame every obstacle that they thought she would have.”

