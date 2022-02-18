Advertisement

Local 4-year-old overcomes odds on road to recovery

By William Rioux
Published: Feb. 18, 2022 at 6:42 PM EST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - In 2020, 4-year-old Joelle Curry from Evans was accidentally shot by her brother.

Doctors didn’t expect her to survive. Then they said she may never walk again. However, she’s proving them wrong.

She’s her mother’s ‘miracle child.’ Doctors say it’s a miracle Curry is able to walk.

MORE | Seven months and 12 surgeries later, this wounded girl is out of hospital

“When she said ‘I’m walking’, it was the most magical experience for all of us, and it’s why we do what we do,” said Alyssa Bryant, physical therapist, Children’s Hospital of Georgia.

Bryant has been working in stride with Curry since the beginning. Her physical therapists say she will always need assistance when she’s walking, but the sky is the limit for her.

Her spunky attitude has touched everyone.

“She very quickly became everyone’s little sweetheart down in the ICU,” she said.

Curry’s mom, Stephanie Thomas, has been by her side every step of the way.

“We’ve made it this far. She is a miracle child,” said Thomas.

Her family is still recovering from the day of the accident.

MORE | Smiling and ventilator-free, 2-year-old continues to recover from shooting

“I could have been one of those that had to bury their child. I always say the guardian angels were watching over here,” said Thomas.

Gregory Thomas, a close family friend, helped resuscitate Curry. He knew she was the strongest little girl he’d ever seen.

“Just coming here and seeing her do this is confirmation that God is doing something special,” he said.

It’s not just a miracle for Curry, she’s also inspiring change in her family.

Thomas said: “She gives you a spunk to your life to be the best version of yourself that you can be. She overcame every obstacle that they thought she would have.”

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

From left: Dana Foster and Alexander Ambrose Carl
‘Please don’t do this’: Details revealed on slain teacher’s last moments
Crime scene tape
Body found near Murphy Village in Edgefield County
Broad Street
Major changes coming to Broad Street in downtown Augusta
Deputies are responding to a call of an 18-wheeler fully engulfed in flames on Interstate 20...
18-wheeler fire causes traffic backup on I-20 westbound
Rahem Laquan Devoe
Cops share more about Aiken County missing-boy case

Latest News

bird
S.C. DNR looks for help tracking birds
Cheslie Kryst, a Charlotte native, won the Miss USA pageant back in 2019 as Miss North...
LIVE: Public memorial service underway for Cheslie Kryst, Charlotte native and Miss USA 2019
Baby formula
Moms fight through formula recalls, shortages
Waynesboro (Ga.) Police Department
Waynesboro near-kidnapping: Parents call for more action