‘I feel responsible for them’: Local bus driver speaks out on driver shortage

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Late pickups, and late drop-offs...For months we’ve been hearing from parents who tell us their kids aren’t getting to school or back home on time.

Now, a local bus driver is speaking out, hoping for change, and begging for understanding.

We’ve reported on it since the beginning, but Tonyia Zimmerman has lived it from the start.

“We are doing the best we can,” she said.

According to some parents, kids are coming home, sometimes hours late. Drivers tell us it comes back down to not enough drivers behind the wheel.

“There are some drivers who are having to do six routes where usually you’re doing three. They do six routes, five routes this has been going on every day,” she said.

Zimmerman has been a bus driver for decades. She says she’s speaking out, not to bash her school district, but in hopes, people might understand what they face behind the wheel.

The Richmond County School System is hosting a transportation job fair on Feb. 24 from 8 a.m. until 3:30 p.m. at the Transportation Department, 2950 Mike Padgett Hwy.

“We want y’all to know that if your kids are getting home late, it’s not because of the bus drivers who show up to work,” she said.

We did not hear back from Richmond County or Columbia County on how many vacancies they have. Aiken County tells us they have 32 open bus driver positions.

Finding drivers isn’t just an issue in our area. We found at least nine states have called in the National Guard for help.

The ADP Research Institute recently looked at the numbers of bus drivers in their payroll system. They found a 13 percent dip in employed bus drivers from September 2019 to September 2021.

Drivers tell us it’s led to an extra burden on those who still show up to work. She hopes that speaking out will help encourage others to step up to the plate.

“I come to work because when they assign me three routes, I got to know my children. Those are like my children now. I feel responsible for them,” said Zimmerman.

To apply, visit Richmond County, Aiken County, or Columbia County’s website.

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.