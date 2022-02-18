Local doughnut shop gets inspiration from Girl Scout cookies

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - It’s Girl Scout cookie season, and one local shop is taking some inspiration.

The owner of Belair Donuts shows us the idea and how it all came together.

It’s National Girl Scout Cookie Weekend, and at Belair Donuts, this is something special.

“We decided to create some donuts using their cookies,” said Mark Parker, owner.

He says last week, some Girl Scouts came to sell cookies.

“I think we bought them out here the day they set up here, just to make sure we had enough cookies to make some doughnuts,” he said.

They’ve created four different types of Girl Scout cookie doughnuts, and each one has pieces of real cookie on it.

“It’s always fun to do these. It’s always fun when you get kids coming in to see the different colors and the flavors and stuff like that, so we’re one of those feel-good shops where people come in because it makes them happy,” said Parker.

As people enjoy National Girl Scouts Cookie Weekend, he hopes this will help make the celebrations even better.

The Girl Scout doughnuts will only be available this weekend. They are open on Saturday from 5 a.m. to 1 p.m.; closed on Sunday.

