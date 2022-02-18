Ga. lawmakers override local redistricting plans; now Kemp will decide

ATLANTA - Georgia Republicans are pushing through more changes to Augusta-Richmond County redistricting over the objections of Democrats.

The House voted Thursday to draw new county commission and school board maps in Augusta-Richmond County. The fate of the redistricting is now in Gov. Brian Kemp’s hands to approve or veto.

The districts determine which areas of the county are represented by members of the Augusta Commission and Richmond County Board of Education.

EARLIER COVERAGE:

Every 10 years after the federal census, districts must be redrawn at all levels from school board to U.S. House of Representatives to ensure that each district has the same population of others of its type.

In Richmond County, local officials spent the past several months drawing up a plan for redistricting and sent it to the General Assembly, which has to approve it.

Instead, lawmakers in Atlanta have redrawn those districts.

Local Democratic lawmakers have spoken out against the GOP-led effort, saying it’s an effort to gerrymander the districts to weaken minority influence in elections.

The General Assembly has now sent Kemp the measure on Richmond County as well as one making school board elections nonpartisan in Gwinnett County and a bill redrawing county commission districts in Fulton County.

Lawmakers have already pushed through a map redrawing the Gwinnett County Commission to ensure a Republican-leaning district. Maps redrawing the Cobb County Commission and school board maps are pending in the state Senate.

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.