Surging gas prices could hit $7 in some places, expert warns

AUGUSTA, Ga. - A new estimate is warning drivers to brace for another surge in gas prices as geopolitical tensions rise between Russia and Ukraine.

Veteran energy strategist Dan Dicker said he can see gas prices going up to $5 a gallon. Dicker said some areas might even get to $6.50 or $7.

The good news is we’re not quite there yet.

According to AAA, the average gas price in Georgia was $3.37 on Friday. That’s up a nickel from a week ago, 6 cents from a month ago and nearly a dollar from a year ago. In Augusta on Friday, the average was $3.38, up 32 cents from a month ago.

The average price Friday in South Carolina was $3.32. That’s up 6 cents from a week ago, 30 cents from a month ago and 97 cents from a year ago. In Aiken and Edgefield counties, the average on Friday was 3.34, up 29 cents from a month ago.

Nationally, the average price on Friday was $3.53, a point it’s reached after seventh straight weekly advance., according to GasBuddy. The price is up 16.5 cents a gallon from a month ago and 97.2 cents a gallon from a year ago.

“More drivers fueling up here coupled with a persistent tight supply of oil worldwide provides the recipe for higher prices at the pump,” said Andrew Gross, AAA spokesperson. “And unfortunately for consumers, it does not appear that this trend will change anytime soon.”

From reports by WRDW/WAGT and Fox Carolina News

