Advertisement

Surging gas prices could hit $7 in some places, expert warns

Prices for gas and groceries could spike if Russia further invades Ukraine. (CNN, CNBC, TIKTOK @DMITRYMARTYNOV25, FACEBOOK, ARMED FORCES OF UKRAINE)
By Staff
Published: Feb. 18, 2022 at 12:33 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. - A new estimate is warning drivers to brace for another surge in gas prices as geopolitical tensions rise between Russia and Ukraine.

Veteran energy strategist Dan Dicker said he can see gas prices going up to $5 a gallon. Dicker said some areas might even get to $6.50 or $7.

The good news is we’re not quite there yet.

MORE | See how many pothole complaints are filed in South Carolina

According to AAA, the average gas price in Georgia was $3.37 on Friday. That’s up a nickel from a week ago, 6 cents from a month ago and nearly a dollar from a year ago. In Augusta on Friday, the average was $3.38, up 32 cents from a month ago.

The average price Friday in South Carolina was $3.32. That’s up 6 cents from a week ago, 30 cents from a month ago and 97 cents from a year ago. In Aiken and Edgefield counties, the average on Friday was 3.34, up 29 cents from a month ago.

Nationally, the average price on Friday was $3.53, a point it’s reached after seventh straight weekly advance., according to GasBuddy. The price is up 16.5 cents a gallon from a month ago and 97.2 cents a gallon from a year ago.

“More drivers fueling up here coupled with a persistent tight supply of oil worldwide provides the recipe for higher prices at the pump,” said Andrew Gross, AAA spokesperson. “And unfortunately for consumers, it does not appear that this trend will change anytime soon.”

From reports by WRDW/WAGT and Fox Carolina News

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

From left: Dana Foster and Alexander Ambrose Carl
‘Please don’t do this’: Details revealed on slain teacher’s last moments
Crime scene tape
Body found near Murphy Village in Edgefield County
Broad Street
Major changes coming to Broad Street in downtown Augusta
Deputies are responding to a call of an 18-wheeler fully engulfed in flames on Interstate 20...
18-wheeler fire causes traffic backup on I-20 westbound
Rahem Laquan Devoe
Cops share more about Aiken County missing-boy case

Latest News

Plant Vogtle Units 1 and 2 (rear) and 3 and 4 (fore) in June 2021.
New unit at Plant Vogtle hits another 6-month delay
Chickens
Georgia imposes poultry rules to keep bird flu out of state
This is a rendering of the planned Aurubis facility in Augusta.
Augusta project helps spur record-breaking job creation in Georgia
A University of South Carolina economist is set to present the price tag to South Carolina of...
Domestic violence takes steep toll in Georgia, South Carolina