Drop in demand brings changes to local COVID testing efforts

By Staff
Published: Feb. 18, 2022 at 11:01 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - As the latest COVID surge recedes and demand for testing slows, changes are coming to publicly run testing programs in the CSRA.

In South Carolina, that means a cutback in in-person testing and a shift to at-home tests.

MORE | Where CSRA stands in COVID fight: Stealth variant explained

State health officials don’t expect that to be a problem, thanks to the wider availability of rapid at-home test and a steep decline in demand that had been driven in recent weeks by the ultra-contagious omicron variant of coronavirus.

In the shift toward the use of at-home tests, the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control outlined these stages:

  • March 1-14: Gradual closure of DHEC-managed vendor testing sites in all counties with five or more non-DHEC test providers such as primary care providers, pharmacies, federally qualified health centers, hospitals and mobile providers.
  • March 14-April 1: Gradual closure of DHEC-managed vendor testing sites in all counties with two to four non-DHEC PCR test providers.
  • April 1: Begin closure of DHEC-operated PCR sites except in counties where DHEC is the only PCR-test provider or only other such provider. In those areas, DHEC also will provide mobile rapid antigen testing services.

“DHEC will continue to follow the science and update our guidelines and response to COVID-19 as conditions change,” the agency said.

Across the Savannah River in Georgia

There’s also at least one local change coming in Georgia: The Richmond County Health Department testing site at Augusta University Medical Center will have new testing days starting Monday.

The site at 524 15th St. will offer testing from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday through Friday. For faster service, you can preregister at ecphd.com/covidtesting.

Several other Georgia testing sites in the CSRA won’t be changing their schedules. Those include:

  • Jefferson County, 1841 State Highway 24 West, Louisville: 8:30 a.m. to noon Thursdays.
  • Emanuel County: 532 West Church St., Swainsboro: 1-5 p.m. Wednesday and Friday.
  • Screven County: 416 Pine St., Sylvania: 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesdays.
MORE | Estimated 73% of U.S. now immune to omicron: Is that enough?

