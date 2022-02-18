Advertisement

Do you recognize this Columbia County armed robbery suspect?

From left: Surveillance photo from robbery and Mauriquez Tyjuan Mitchell
From left: Surveillance photo from robbery and Mauriquez Tyjuan Mitchell(WRDW)
By Staff
Published: Feb. 18, 2022 at 11:40 AM EST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
MARTINEZ, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Columbia County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help locating a robbery suspect.

Mauriquez Tyjuan Mitchell is wanted on suspicion of armed robbery, possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime, aggravated assault, theft by taking, theft by taking (motor vehicle) and criminal damage to property in the second degree, according to authorities.

CSRA CRIME COVERAGE:

Deputies released a photo of him as well as the robber who’s being sought.

The robbery happened just before 10:30 p.m. Dec. 13 at a Dollar General store at 210 S. Belair Road in Martinez.

An employee was outside on a smoke break when two men grabbed grabbed her by the arm and forced her inside, according to deputies.

Once inside, one pointed a firearm at her and forced her to open the safe, according to deputies.

They then demanded the keys to her vehicle and took another employee’s cellphone.

The men fled the store and drove away in the employee’s vehicle in an unknown direction.

The vehicle was later found abandoned on Pecan Drive.

Anyone with information on Mitchell’s whereabouts is urged to contact the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office at 706-541-1044.

