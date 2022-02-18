20-year-old man drowns in North Augusta

NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Aiken County Coroner’s Office is investigating the drowning death of a North Augusta man.

Thursday night at approximately 10:30 p.m. the victim along with friends jumped off the boat landing at Boeckh Park, 508 Front Street, North Augusta, S.C. into the Savannah River.

After the victim failed to resurface, the North Augusta Department of Public Safety and the S.C Department of Natural Resources initiated a search for the victim, due to inclement weather conditions the search was called off and resumed this morning.

Friday afternoon at approximately 3:15 p.m. divers located the victim approximately 200 yards from the boat landing. The victim has been identified as 20-year-old Tyez J. Minter.

Minter will be autopsied Monday morning in Newberry, S.C.

This is an ongoing investigation.

