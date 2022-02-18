Despite expansion talks, College Football Playoff to remain at four teams

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Despite talks of expanding the College Football Playoff, the College Football Playoff Management Committee announced Friday the playoff will not be expanding its current 4-team format until at least the 2026-2027 season.

In a statement, CFP Executive Director Bill Hancock said the committee will still have discussions about possible expansion and what exactly the playoff will look like in 2026-2027.

Hancock’s full statement

“The CFP Board of Managers met via video conference yesterday, as a follow-up to a video meeting earlier this week conducted by the CFP Management Committee.

“The Board of Managers has accepted a recommendation from the Management Committee to continue the current four-team playoff for the next four years, as called for in the CFP’s original 12-year plan. At the same time, the Board expects the Management Committee to continue its discussions of a new format that would go into effect for the 2026-27 season.

“Even though the outcome did not lead to a recommendation for an early expansion before the end of the current 12-year contract, the discussions have been helpful and informative. I am sure they will serve as a useful guide for the Board of Managers and for the Management Committee as we determine what the Playoff will look like beginning in the 2026-2027 season.

“I thank the working group for its hard work that resulted in the 12-team proposal, and the Management Committee for its thorough and diligent job reviewing it and other possible expansion ideas. This has been a long, careful, and detailed process that involved many people considering a complex matter. I am grateful to everyone for their dedication to college football and the detailed and deliberative effort everyone put into the consideration of a different format. I know the four-team event will continue to be successful.”

