Daily Forecast | The latest from WRDW/WAGT Meteorologist Tim Strong

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A Lake Wind Advisory is in effect until 7am this morning.

Winds will be breezy out of the south between 15-20 mph with higher gusts. A cold front will bring a line of showers through the CSRA this morning.

The Storm Prediction Center has most of the CSRA under a Marginal Risk for severe weather into early Friday. This means that isolated severe storms are possible with the main threat being strong gusts. It will be windy with gusts between 20-30 mph, possibly higher ahead of stronger storms.

A few showers will linger through day break, but should start to clear out after sunrise. Temperatures will stay warm today with morning lows near 60 and afternoon highs near 70. Winds will be steady out of the west-northwest between 10-15 mph.

The weekend is looking dry and sunny with seasonal highs in the mid-60s. Winds may stay between 5-12 mph Saturday, but lighten up some on Sunday. Morning lows will be in the mid to upper 30s.

Rain chances are back in the forecast by Monday with warmer highs in the 70s. Temperatures get warmer Tuesday with highs in the upper 70s. Isolated to scattered showers are possible again Tuesday.

