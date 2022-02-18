Advertisement

Daily forecast | From First Alert Meteorologist Anthony Carpino

Sunny skies as seasonal highs into the weekend.
By Anthony Carpino
Published: Feb. 18, 2022 at 3:28 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Temperatures stayed warm this afternoon with highs reaching 70. Winds will be decreasing through the evening with clear skies and cool temps by morning, lows look to reach the mid to low 30s.

The weekend is looking dry and sunny with seasonal highs in the mid-60s. Winds may stay between 5-12 mph Saturday, but lighten up some on Sunday. Morning lows will be in the mid-30s on Sunday as well.

Rain chances are back in the forecast by Monday night and we’ll have warmer afternoon temperatures in the 70s. Temperatures get warmer Tuesday with highs in the upper 70s to near 80°. Isolated to scattered showers are possible again Tuesday and lasting through the rest of the workweek. Next week isn’t looking like a washout by any means but we’ll have clouds and rain chances almost every day. Temps look to stay in the 80s for the second half of next week.

