Coroner identifies man found dead in Murphy Village area

EDGEFIELD COUNTY, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Edgefield County Coroner’s Office has identified a man whose body was found on a property near Murphy Village.

Dispatchers say deputies responded to Murphy Village and Royal Place at 9:40 p.m. Thursday for an emergency medical service call.

Deputies used yellow tape to secure certain areas around the backyard of the property.

The Edgefield County Coroners Office said Friday that the deceased person was identified as Damon Lino, 24, who is believed to have lived at the address. Sheriff Jody Rowland said Lino was related to a family that resided on or near the property.

The investigation is ongoing.

