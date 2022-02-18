Advertisement

Coroner identifies man found dead in Murphy Village area

By Staff
Published: Feb. 18, 2022 at 1:53 PM EST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EDGEFIELD COUNTY, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Edgefield County Coroner’s Office has identified a man whose body was found on a property near Murphy Village.

Dispatchers say deputies responded to Murphy Village and Royal Place at 9:40 p.m. Thursday for an emergency medical service call.

MORE | ‘Please don’t do this’: Details revealed on slain teacher’s last moments

Deputies used yellow tape to secure certain areas around the backyard of the property.

The Edgefield County Coroners Office said Friday that the deceased person was identified as Damon Lino, 24, who is believed to have lived at the address. Sheriff Jody Rowland said Lino was related to a family that resided on or near the property.

The investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

From left: Dana Foster and Alexander Ambrose Carl
‘Please don’t do this’: Details revealed on slain teacher’s last moments
Crime scene tape
Body found near Murphy Village in Edgefield County
Broad Street
Major changes coming to Broad Street in downtown Augusta
Deputies are responding to a call of an 18-wheeler fully engulfed in flames on Interstate 20...
18-wheeler fire causes traffic backup on I-20 westbound
Rahem Laquan Devoe
Cops share more about Aiken County missing-boy case

Latest News

Sen. Jon Ossoff delivers remarks after touring the Charlie Norwood Veterans Affairs Medical...
Ossoff impressed by tour of ‘world-class’ VA hospital in Augusta
File photo
Surging gas prices could hit $7 in some places, expert warns
Police officers are looking for 80-year-old Myrna Longshore.
Orangeburg woman reported missing since Thursday
From left: Surveillance photo from robbery and Mauriquez Tyjuan Mitchell
Do you recognize this Columbia County armed robbery suspect?