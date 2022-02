Columbia County schools release COVID stats for week

EVANS, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Columbia County School System has released its weekly statistics on COVID-19 cases for the past week. Here’s a look at the numbers for the school week ending Feb. 18, 2022:

ELEMENTARY SCHOOLS

Baker Place, 0 positive students, 0 positive employees

Blue Ridge, 1 positive students, 0 positive employees

Brookwood, 2 positive students, 0 positive employees

Cedar Ridge, 1 positive students, 0 positive employees

Euchee Creek, 2 positive students, 1 positive employees

Evans, 1 positive students, 0 positive employees

Greenbrier, 1 positive students, 0 positive employees

Grovetown, 1 positive students, 0 positive employees

Lewiston, 0 positive students, 1 positive employees

Martinez, 0 positive students, 0 positive employees

North Columbia, 0 positive students, 0 positive employees

North Harlem, 0 positive students, 1 positive employees

Parkway, 0 positive students, 1 positive employees

River Ridge, 0 positive students, 0 positive employees

Riverside, 0 positive students, 0 positive employees

South Columbia, 0 positive students, 1 positive employees

Stevens Creek, 2 positive students, 0 positive employees

Westmont, 1 positive students, 0 positive employees

MIDDLE SCHOOLS

Columbia, 0 positive students 0 positive employees

Evans, 0 positive students 0 positive employees

Greenbrier, 0 positive students 0 positive employees

Grovetown, 1 positive students 0 positive employees

Harlem, 0 positive students 0 positive employees

Lakeside, 0 positive students 0 positive employees

Riverside, 3 positive students 1 positive employees

Stallings Island, 0 positive students 0 positive employees

HIGH SCHOOLS

Evans, 3 positive students 1 positive employees

Greenbrier, 0 positive students 0 positive employees

Grovetown, 2 positive students 0 positive employees

Harlem, 3 positive students 0 positive employees

Lakeside, 6 positive students 1 positive employees

Col. Co. Alternative School, 0 positive students 0 positive employees

Columbia Virtual Academy, 0 positive students 0 positive employees

SUPPORT DEPARTMENTS

3 positive employees

