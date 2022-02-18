Columbia County residents push back against proposed rezoning for new homes

EVANS, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A rezoning request is causing a stir in Columbia County.

More than 800 homes could be coming to an already busy area, something the planning commission is recommending. However, some are not excited about the plans.

“Now, I’m not making light of what you are pointing out because I agree with a lot of it,” said

This big development is about to get even bigger. The Columbia County Planning Commission unanimously approved adding 67 more lots to the new Tillery Park, but not before getting an earful in this public hearing.

“More traffic poses a larger risk to the safety of our children and pedestrian,” said Michelle Ray, Canterbury Farms Resident.

All that extra traffic coming from a planned connection into Bernard Street from Canterbury Farms. The county says the development company needs 2 roadways to operate safely. One neighbor said safety has not been their priority.

“Construction that has been met with concrete, gravel, sod, delivery trucks, and caravans of worker’s vehicles speeding wildly through our streets. Trash and debris, and even damage to personal property,” said Ray.

With a green light from the planning commission, the next step is a safety study.

“We’ll conduct the traffic impact study, we hire an outside consultant, and they look at it what improvements need to be made and we make those necessary improvements,” said Keith Lawrence, director of residential development, Meybohm Real Estate.

Residents living nearby, hoping it won’t take too much time.

Ray said: “We do not wish to live in a construction zone for the next two years until Canterbury Park’s roadway has been constructed.”

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.