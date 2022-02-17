Woman accused of stealing thousands from employer in Saluda County

LEXINGTON COUNTY S.C. (WIS) - The Lexington County Sheriff’s Department says a woman was arrested Thursday after investigators found she stole almost $200,000 from her employer.

According to deputies, Robin Hipp, 55, is charged with breach of trust after allegedly writing more than 240 checks to herself over an 8-year period. She served as a bookkeeper of her business, Lexington County Sheriff Jay Koon said.

“Detectives opened an investigation when owners of a Leesville business contacted us with concerns about money missing from an account,” Koon said.

Koon says after evidence was collected, at least $189,000 were taken from the business.

Hipp was arrested by Saluda County deputies and transported to the Lexington County Detention Center, where she was later booked and released on a personal recognizance bond, according to the Lexington County Sheriff’s Department.

