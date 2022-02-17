Volunteers, donations sought for Augusta homeless count

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - As Augusta takes steps to address homelessness, city workers will conduct a census to estimate of the local homeless population.

The overnight in-person count will be conducted from 9 p.m. to 3 a.m. Feb. 23, and community members are invited to volunteer with either assisting with the survey, making care packages or donating items.

Items needed for care packages include bandages, lip balm, deodorant, travel-size antibiotic, floss, toothbrushes, toothpaste, small bottles of insect repellent, personal packs of tissue, individual packets of wipes, travel-size sunblock, travel-size lotion, washcloths, hand sanitizer, face masks, small blankets, rain ponchos, survival blankets, socks, T-shirts, pop-top cans of food, shower liners, small tarps, gloves and hats.

To volunteer, call the Augusta Housing and Community Development Department at 706-821-1797.

Donations must be dropped off by 5 p.m. Feb. 23 at 510 Fenwick St.

Other point-in-time count events where volunteers are needed include the following:

Feb. 24: 8:30-11 a.m., GAP Ministries

Feb. 25: 9:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., Masters Table Soup Kitchen

Feb. 26: 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., Under the Bridge Ministries.

