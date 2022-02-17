Advertisement

Volunteers, donations sought for Augusta homeless count

By Staff
Published: Feb. 17, 2022 at 3:45 PM EST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - As Augusta takes steps to address homelessness, city workers will conduct a census to estimate of the local homeless population.

The overnight in-person count will be conducted from 9 p.m. to 3 a.m. Feb. 23, and community members are invited to volunteer with either assisting with the survey, making care packages or donating items.

I-TEAM | Continuing the coverage: The face of homelessness in Augusta

Items needed for care packages include bandages, lip balm, deodorant, travel-size antibiotic, floss, toothbrushes, toothpaste, small bottles of insect repellent, personal packs of tissue, individual packets of wipes, travel-size sunblock, travel-size lotion, washcloths, hand sanitizer, face masks, small blankets, rain ponchos, survival blankets, socks, T-shirts, pop-top cans of food, shower liners, small tarps, gloves and hats.

To volunteer, call the Augusta Housing and Community Development Department at 706-821-1797.

Donations must be dropped off by 5 p.m. Feb. 23 at 510 Fenwick St.

Other point-in-time count events where volunteers are needed include the following:

  • Feb. 24: 8:30-11 a.m., GAP Ministries
  • Feb. 25: 9:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., Masters Table Soup Kitchen
  • Feb. 26: 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., Under the Bridge Ministries.

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rahem Laquan Devoe
Details emerge in case that sparked alert for missing boy
Missing 6-year-old boy found safe, suspect and vehicle still missing.
Missing 6-year-old found safe; suspect still being sought
I-20 crash snarls traffic on Feb. 16, 2022.
Multi-car accident snarls traffic on I-20 west near state line
Broad Street
Major changes coming to Broad Street in downtown Augusta
Sam's Club is offering a major discount for a limited time for new members.
Sam’s Club offering $8 membership deal for limited time

Latest News

Laney Walker
Changing Laney Walker out of a food desert
Before visiting South Carolina State University, Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm stopped in...
Energy secretary visits S.C. State, announces HBCU funding
Alexander Ambrose Carl appears in court on Feb. 17, 2022.
Murder hearing
Sen. Jon Ossoff
Ossoff to visit Augusta to inspect VA hospital, provide updates