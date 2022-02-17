Advertisement

Two Vermont resort employees accused of leaving child in car while skiing

Killington in Vermont.
Killington in Vermont.(FILE)
By WCAX News Team and Andrew McMunn
Published: Feb. 17, 2022 at 5:36 PM EST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KILLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Two resort employees in Vermont are accused of abuse after police say they went skiing and left a young child alone in a car.

Police in Killington, Vermont, say they got a call about a child in a car Feb. 8.

Officers eventually caught up with the car and found 21-year-old Katelynn Brent and 29-year-old Cory Ahern, WCAX reported.

Police say they are both Killington Resort employees and went through the chairlift gates 10 times that day.

Officers say the pair admitted they left their 2-year-old child in the car while they skied and checked on the child after each run. The car was not running and it was 28 degrees and windy outside.

Brent is charged with DUI and cruelty to a child.

Ahern is charged with cruelty to a child.

Police say the Vermont Department for Children and Families and the New York State Department of Child Protective Services are aware of the charges.

The child was found in the backseat during the traffic stop.

Copyright 2022 WCAX via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

From left: Dana Foster and Alexander Ambrose Carl
‘Please don’t do this’: Details revealed on slain teacher’s last moments
Rahem Laquan Devoe
Details emerge in case that sparked alert for missing boy
Broad Street
Major changes coming to Broad Street in downtown Augusta
Missing 6-year-old boy found safe, suspect and vehicle still missing.
Missing 6-year-old found safe; suspect still being sought
Deputies are responding to a call of an 18-wheeler fully engulfed in flames on Interstate 20...
18-wheeler fire causes traffic backup on I-20 westbound

Latest News

An opioid crisis continues across the country.
$13M in settlement funds to fight Ga. opioid crisis
Community Mural
Community art shows love for North Augusta
Community art shows love for North Augusta
Community art shows love for North Augusta
FILE - In this July 24, 2021, photo, former President Donald Trump speaks to supporters at a...
Trump must testify in New York investigation, judge rules