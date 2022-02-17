Advertisement

Suspect caught after woman is found dead in Graniteville home

Alexander Ambrose Carl
Alexander Ambrose Carl(WRDW)
By Staff
Published: Feb. 17, 2022 at 9:16 AM EST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
GRANITEVILLE, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Aiken County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the death of a woman in Graniteville.

Around 8:47 p.m. Wednesday, deputies responded to 269 Chalk Bed Road to investigate reports of gunfire.

MORE | Details emerge in Aiken County case that sparked alert for missing boy

When deputies arrived, they found damage to the back door of the house consistent with a break-in. Deputies say a woman was found dead in a bedroom.

Investigators say evidence and information provided by witnesses lead to identifying 30-year-old Alexander Ambrose Carl, of Gloverville, as the alleged suspect.

Deputies canvassed the neighborhood and found Carl leaving 8039 Red Rock Way, according to authorities.

Carl was taken into custody without incident and held in the Aiken County Detention Center. Deputies say he is facing charges of murder, possession of a weapon during a violent crime, and first-degree burglary.

This investigation is ongoing.

