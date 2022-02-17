Advertisement

S.C. officials unveil plan to strengthen early childhood system

By Mary Green
Published: Feb. 17, 2022 at 4:45 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The South Carolina Early Childhood Advisory Council says it shouldn’t be hard for families or confusing to find resources to help them raise and get their kids ready for school.

Now they believe this new website will tackle those challenges.

“We don’t have time for our families to be away from their children, to be in a government agency waiting room, filling out paperwork for 44 different programs and services across all these different state agencies. It doesn’t need to be that hard,” said Georgia Mjartan, First Steps South Carolina executive director.

First Steps South Carolina and members of the state’s Early Childhood Advisory Council say this new website, https://first5sc.org, makes that an easy, one-stop shop.

The 24/7 portal connects families to resources and information on childcare, health, special needs and early intervention, and more.

By filling out one form – they can find out if they’re eligible for more than 40 different services – through federally and state-funded programs.

Gov. Henry McMaster says this is another step toward the state’s goal of ensuring all South Carolina kids are ready when they enter kindergarten.

“Our job is not to drop the ball. It’s to see that these young people have an opportunity to go all the way to the top,” McMaster said,

The Early Childhood Advisory Council is working to take this service a step further – developing an online application – through which families can actually apply for multiple early childhood services by just filling out one form.

