‘Somebody knows’: Cold case victims’ family wants answers

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - No leads, no suspect, no closure nor justice. One year after an elderly couple was killed in their Augusta home, their family is still waiting for answers.

Investigators found 75-year-old Hilton Turner and 73-year-old Jeanette Turner shot to death in their home on Hale Street last February. The murders shocked neighbors and the entire community.

We spoke to the Turner’s children, as they still work to come to terms with the loss.

The Turner family says, a year later, the grief is still in their hearts but hopes someone will have the courage to come forward with information about the brutal double murder.

“Man, I was like, ‘What?’ I couldn’t believe it,” said Hilton Turner Jr.

HOW TO HELP If you know anything that may solve this case, call the Richmond COunty Sheriff’s Office at 706-821-1000

Their daughter Belinda Baker said: “Hurts that they were taken from us like this.”

A billboard sits as a reminder about the crime that shattered the lives of their children. They are offering a $5,000 reward for any information about the murder of their parents.

“You took everything from our family when you wiped out Hilton Turner and Jeanette Turner,” said Baker. “Everything was taken from our family. We are devastated.”

“The streets talk, somebody knows,” said Turner.

The family says the couple was married for 55 years, and the two were loved by so many. Baker and Turner can’t imagine why someone would hurt their parents.

Clester Turner, daughter-in-law, said: “People that couldn’t hurt you, people, that wouldn’t hurt you. How could you do anything like that?”

Another looming factor is that no leads or suspects have developed since the murder and the family is desperate for answers.

“Whoever did this is still out there they don’t know, and we don’t know,” said Baker.

We asked the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office about any developments in the case. They told us there are no new leads or new information.

Turner said: “You need to come forward and tell it. You need to tell it and give it up because if you don’t it’s gone hurt you in the long run.”

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.