S.C. Statehouse roundup: Senate ups ante in tax cut debate

COLUMBIA, S.C. - The financial leader in the South Carolina Senate has proposed nearly $2 billion in income tax cuts and rebates.

The plan by Senate Finance Committee Chairman Harvey Peeler adds an even larger number to the debate on cutting taxes heating up in the General Assembly.

Peeler’s plan would drop the state’s top tax rate of 7% down to 5.7% when people file their returns next year. That would cost nearly $900 million.

Peeler also wants to give $1 billion of one-time rebates to taxpayers, but the Gaffney Republican said he is still working on those details.

Gov Henry McMaster and Republican House leaders proposed cutting the top state income tax rate from 7% to 6.5% on Tuesday.

Abortion rights activists rally against bills

COLUMBIA, S.C. - People rallied Thursday outside the Statehouse against two abortion bills under South Carolina lawmakers’ consideration – including one that would ban all abortions.

Around 100 people were in attendance to encourage lawmakers to not advance the legislation.

The total abortion ban bill would go into effect if Roe v. Wade is overturned.

Under it, doctors who perform abortions would be charged with murder.

The second bill would require patients receiving an abortion receive information about a controversial procedure to potentially reverse it.

Opponents of the bills called them dangerous and extreme.

“Why is government intervention OK when it comes to abortions, but not when it comes to guns or vaccinations or statewide mask mandates?” said Sen. Mia McLeod, D-Richland.

The two bills were on a crowded agenda for a meeting of the Senate Medical Affairs Committee on Thursday, but lawmakers did not discuss or take action on them.

State superintendent warns against restrictions

COLUMBIA, S.C. - The state superintendent of education warned lawmakers Wednesday that they’d be going down a “dangerous path” by passing bills under their consideration right now.

Those pieces of legislation would restrict what can – and cannot – be taught and discussed in South Carolina schools.

The meeting of the House Education and Public Works Committee focused on five education bills.

They span from banning critical race theory from being taught in schools to prohibiting discussion about gender topics to forbidding teachers to give lessons that could make students feel uncomfortable.

Superintendent Molly Spearman says that last part is not the American way and could be dangerous if it becomes law.

“Some events in our state’s, nation’s, and world’s history make students and educators alike feel uncomfortable,” she said. “But that does not mean that they shouldn’t be taught and students shouldn’t have the opportunity to discuss it, to share their thoughts and feelings with their peers.”

Spearman says lessons on the slave trade, the Holocaust, and Orangeburg massacre need to be taught, even though they may make students and teachers uncomfortable.

