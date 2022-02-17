Richmond County scrap tire recycling set this weekend

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Richmond County residents can recycle unwanted scrap tires free of charge during the city of Augusta’s quarterly scrap tire event.

However, tires will not be accepted by businesses or commercial customers, and business vehicles are not permitted.

Additionally, residents must show proof of Richmond County residency, tires can be turned in either on or off the rim, and scrap tires will not be picked up during curbside collections.

The event will be from 8 a.m. to noon Saturday at the Augusta-Richmond County Landfill, 4330 Deans Bridge Road

