Ossoff to visit Augusta to inspect VA hospital, provide updates

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Sen. Jon Ossoff will visit Augusta on Friday to inspect the Charlie Norwood Veterans Affairs Medical Center.

The Georgia Democrat will meet with local Department of Veterans Affairs leadership and veterans to brief them on his work in Congress to improve access and care for veterans and their families, according to his staff.

Ossoff’s staff said he is working to pass several key pieces of legislation to ensure veterans and their families receive quality care, including:

Ossoff previously secured $1.6 million in construction grants for veterans homes in Augusta and Milledgeville.

