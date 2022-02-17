Advertisement

Ossoff to visit Augusta to inspect VA hospital, provide updates

Sen. Jon Ossoff
Sen. Jon Ossoff
By Staff
Published: Feb. 17, 2022 at 3:00 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Sen. Jon Ossoff will visit Augusta on Friday to inspect the Charlie Norwood Veterans Affairs Medical Center.

The Georgia Democrat will meet with local Department of Veterans Affairs leadership and veterans to brief them on his work in Congress to improve access and care for veterans and their families, according to his staff.

POLITICS | A look at claims of gerrymandering in local redistricting

Ossoff’s staff said he is working to pass several key pieces of legislation to ensure veterans and their families receive quality care, including:

Ossoff previously secured $1.6 million in construction grants for veterans homes in Augusta and Milledgeville.

Watch for coverage of Ossoff’s visit from News 12 and WRDW.com.

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rahem Laquan Devoe
Details emerge in case that sparked alert for missing boy
Missing 6-year-old boy found safe, suspect and vehicle still missing.
Missing 6-year-old found safe; suspect still being sought
I-20 crash snarls traffic on Feb. 16, 2022.
Multi-car accident snarls traffic on I-20 west near state line
Broad Street
Major changes coming to Broad Street in downtown Augusta
Sam's Club is offering a major discount for a limited time for new members.
Sam’s Club offering $8 membership deal for limited time

Latest News

Georgia state Capitol
Ga. Capitol roundup: Revisions coming to mental health bill
Mask bill proposal
Mask bill proposal
Georgia state Capitol
2022 Legislative Session off to a busy start in Atlanta
A.K. Hasan
School board member drops bid for Augusta Commission seat