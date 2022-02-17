New unit at Plant Vogtle hits another 6-month delay

WAYNESBORO - Georgia Power Co. now says the first of two nuclear reactors being built at Plant Vogtle might not begin generating electricity until as late as March 2023.

With overruns announced Thursday, the project will cost its owners nearly $30 billion.

Georgia Power parent Southern Co. is taking a further $920 million loss on Vogtle. Southern warns it could lose another $460 million depending on how a dispute with Vogtle co-owners turns out.

Georgia Power’s 2.6 million customers are already paying financing cost for Vogtle on monthly bills.

Units 1 and 2 and the nuclear power plans have been operating for decades, while Units 3 and 4 have been under construction in recent years.

Reports of delays on the new units have been routine.

Company officials have blamed some of the delays and extra costs on the pandemic.

