Cops reveal more about Aiken County missing-boy case

By William Rioux and Staff
Published: Feb. 17, 2022 at 12:45 PM EST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
BEECH ISLAND, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - A report from deputies details the clash between a mom and a man that led up to the theft of her car with her 6-year-old son inside it.

Authorities have found the boy as well as the car that was taken Tuesday night, but suspect Rahem Laquan Devoe remains at-large.

According to an incident report released Thursday by the Aiken County Sheriff’s Office, it all unfolded after the mother went to a Circle K at 5412 Jefferson Davis Highway to get some candy.

After she and her son son got back into her car and drove to the other side of the store, she realized Devoe was in the back seat.

Devoe then began to choke her and tell her he was going to kill her, according to the report from deputies.

She was able to get out of the vehicle, but Devoe began hitting her while chasing her away from the vehicle, deputies wrote.

She said Devoe then was able to talk her son into getting into the vehicle, and Devoe jumped into the vehicle and drove off.

The mother said Devoe had a black handgun with him during the altercation and was threatening her with it.

The incident sparked a missing-person alert for the boy, but someone brought him back to the Circle K.

The car was also found Tuesday night not far from where it was taken.

Devoe, 31, is 5 feet 11 inches tall and weighs about 270 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts is urged to call deputies at 803-648-6811 or provide information anonymously through Midlands Crime Stoppers. Your tip could earn you a cash reward of up to $1,000 for information leading to the arrest of the person(s) responsible for any crime.

