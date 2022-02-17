High School Basketball Scores 2/16
Published: Feb. 16, 2022 at 10:19 PM EST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Boys
Glenn Hills 63 Laney 59
Monsignor Donovan 39 Augusta Prep 53
Briarwood 21 Robert Toombs 72
Westwood 45 Brentwood 50
Westminster 42 Bethlehem Christian 46
Aynor 26 Orangeburg 86
Fox Creek 45 Loris 44
Strom Thurmond 30 Dillon 71
Girls
Butler 43 Putnam County 41
Westside 36 Oglethorpe County 69
Westminster 24 John Milledge 52
McCormick 41 Calhoun Falls 46
Lamar 42 Bamberg-Ehrhardt 50
Allendale 18 Lake View 66
Woodland 33 Silver Bluff 80
Aynor 14 Orangeburg 63
Hilton Head 58 Midland Valley 54
Colleton County 28 Aiken 73
Myrtle Beach 37 North Augusta 73
