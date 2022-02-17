Advertisement

High School Basketball Scores 2/16

(Source: stock image/Pexels)
(Source: stock image/Pexels)(Pexels)
By Nick Proto
Published: Feb. 16, 2022 at 10:19 PM EST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Boys

Glenn Hills 63 Laney 59

Monsignor Donovan 39 Augusta Prep 53

Briarwood 21 Robert Toombs 72

Westwood 45 Brentwood 50

Westminster 42 Bethlehem Christian 46

Aynor 26 Orangeburg 86

Fox Creek 45 Loris 44

Strom Thurmond 30 Dillon 71

Girls

Butler 43 Putnam County 41

Westside 36 Oglethorpe County 69

Westminster 24 John Milledge 52

McCormick 41 Calhoun Falls 46

Lamar 42 Bamberg-Ehrhardt 50

Allendale 18 Lake View 66

Woodland 33 Silver Bluff 80

Aynor 14 Orangeburg 63

Hilton Head 58 Midland Valley 54

Colleton County 28 Aiken 73

Myrtle Beach 37 North Augusta 73

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cause of death released for man found slain in his Jackson home
Missing 6-year-old boy found safe, suspect and vehicle still missing.
Missing 6-year-old found safe; suspect still being sought
Burke County High School, Waynesboro, Ga.
Burke County classmates mourn teen killed in motorcycle crash
Robert Lynn Starnes II
Beech Island man accused of seeking sex with a minor
Motorcycle generic
Officials identify 16-year-old killed in motorcycle crash

Latest News

Atlanta Hawks Trae Young (11) scores during the second half of an NBA basketball game against...
Young scores 41 for Hawks to hand 124-116 loss to Cavaliers
South Carolina dropped to 13-10 on the season with a loss to Kentucky on Tuesday
South Carolina beats Ole Miss with half-court 3 at buzzer
FILE - Seattle Mariners gather as the MLB logo is shown during a review of an attempted catch...
No bats, no balls, no fans: Pitchers, catchers don’t report
Continuing a long-running Super Bowl tradition, Matthew Stafford appeared in Disney’s iconic...
Super Bowl has 101 million TV viewers, up from 2021