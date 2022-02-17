Fixing food desert: Community bands together for resources

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - People in our community are looking for a way out of a food desert and into affordable and healthy food resources.

Access to food is a crucial part of any neighborhood being revitalized, Laney Walker, for example. Right now, people must travel to North Augusta to get groceries, which isn’t easy for everyone living there.

We broke down what is being done to bring them out of food desert status. Even with more than decades of work on a revitalization plan. Laney Walker is still a food desert.

For many people, dollar stores are the only place to shop.

“So, it’s like a grocery store right next door,” said Lashawndra Robinson, president of Black Farm Street.

Farmers like Robinson and Dan Scott are making a difference by putting a shovel in the dirt.

“In food deserts, these community gardens help connect individuals closer to fresh produce and things of that nature, and it’s also healthier,” said Scott, cultural ambassador and Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program farmer.

Scott’s working on one garden project in Laney Walker, and Robinson works across the two-state region with her organization to do the same.

“With the youth, I teach them how to grow their vegetables. I’m also a chef, so I teach them how to cook their vegetables,” she said.

The gardens will allow people to buy fresh vegetables, even with SNAP benefits.

“Anybody can really get into it,” said Scott.

However, the Laney Walker area needs more than just a garden.

Jordan Johnson, Augusta Commission member for District 1, said: “We’re talking about 25,000 people affected by not having a quality grocery store to be able to come and get everyday needs.”

The revitalizations project will continue this year. There are plans to build more affordable homes. Housing and Community Development say they’re still working on bringing a small grocer, too.

Kroger closed in 2017, leaving the area empty. Not empty of life, not of culture, not of people, but empty of food.

Those who can drive can go five miles to the North Augusta Kroger. Those who can’t only have a dollar store within walking distance.

“I mean, you can’t live in an area if you don’t have access to food and water,” said

In February, the city approved using $250,000 left over from Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax, Phase seven, on a Kroger project on Jimmie Dyess Parkway.

Laney Walker is still waiting for there’s.

“We have done more to bring in housing developments than we have food to feed those folks. That’s kind of backwards,” said

