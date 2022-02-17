Energy secretary visits S.C. State, announces HBCU funding

ORANGEBURG, S.C. - In a visit to South Carolina State University on Thursday, U.S. Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm announced $3 million in federal funding to be directed toward historically Black colleges and universities.

She says it’ll go toward research that will further the Biden administration’s goals of carbon neutrality and help strengthen a pipeline from those schools into energy-related jobs.

She said the money helps advance work toward an executive order to make the federal government carbon-neutral by 2050. Granholm said schools will apply for the funding.

Granholm toured the Orangeburg school with alumnus and House Majority Whip Jim Clyburn. She also visited with engineering students at the university, which is the only HBCU in the country to have a four-year nuclear engineering program.

Earlier in the day, Granholm visited the wind turbine testing facility at Clemson’s Dominion Energy Innovation Center.

She and Clyburn spoke with Clemson students, faculty and others who are involved in the projects at the facility.

Granholm said Thursday’s visit illustrated the potential for clean energy in South Carolina.

“The next step of the president’s agenda, that Build Back Better agenda which provides tax credits for clean energy, also provides tax credits for wind energy, specifically offshore wind,” Granholm said. “There’s a real opportunity here for South Carolina to be a leader in the South, along the Atlantic Coast, in this technology, which by the way will bring thousands of good-paying jobs for people.”

According to Granholm, South Carolina is ranked second on the Atlantic for the capability of offshore wind.

