Ga. police need help identifying teen found near vacant house

EAST POINT, Ga. (WGCL/CBS46) — The East Point Police Department is investigating the death of a female teenager, believed to be between the ages of 14 and 17, after she was found near a vacant house.

Police say they found the teen around 12:21 a.m. Feb. 12 at the house in the 2200 block of Ben Hill Road. She was later pronounced deceased. An autopsy revealed she died of blunt force trauma. They believe the body was dumped at the house because they could not find any signs of a struggle and say the woman was found half naked by officers.

On 02/12/2022 at 12:21 a.m. officers were dispatched to a person down at 2200 Ben Hill Road. Upon arrival officers... Posted by East Point Police Department on Tuesday, February 15, 2022

CBS46 spoke with neighbors who said they had never seen the girl before.

“I just moved down here, but that’s crazy,” the neighbor said.

The teenager remains unidentified at this time. Police released a sketch on Feb. 15 with hopes someone can help identify her. She was found wearing a necklace with the text “2005″ on it and an anklet with the word “Wixked” on it.

A time of death has not been established but police believe the body had been at the house for less than 24hrs.

“That was somebody’s daughter, granddaughter and that’s ridiculous that even humanity has scooped that low to do something like that.”

At this time, police are considering several missing persons cases that could be connected to this investigation.

Anyone with information should contact the police at 404-761-2177 or police@eastpointcity.org.

